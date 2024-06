BIG SIOUX RIVER EXPECTED TO FLOOD IN SIOUX CITY AREA ON MONDAY

THE BIG SIOUX RIVER IS EXPECTED TO GO OVER ITS BANKS MONDAY MORNING IN SIOUX CITY.

A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BIG SIOUX HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FROM MONDAY MORNING TO THURSDAY EVENING…

AT 9:30 AM SATURDAY THE RIVER STAGE WAS 18.6 FEET.

FLOOD STAGE IS 32.0 FEET.

THE BIG SIOUX RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE LATE MONDAY MORNING TO A CREST OF 38.2 FEET TUESDAY MORNING.

IT WILL THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE WEDNESDAY EVENING.

AT 38 FEET, MOST OF THE STORM DRAINS ARE SUBMERGED.

File photo May 2024