RIBFEST RETURNS TO BATTERY PARK AT THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO ON SATURDAY.

THE FUNDRAISER IS FOR SIOUX CITY’S CAMP HIGH HOPES AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR SARAH MORGAN SAYS YOU WILL FIND SOME GREAT BBQ RIBS AND CHICKEN BEING PREPARED THERE FROM NOON UNTIL 3 P.M.:

MORGAN SAYS THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF COMPETITIONS AS RIBFEST IS ALSO A KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE ASSOCIATION BACKYARD SANCTIONED CONTEST.

MORGAN SAYS THERE WILL BE LIVE MUSIC AND PLENTY OF ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY:

THE PROCEEDS HELP FUND CAMP HIGH HOPES, THE LOCAL CAMP FOR PEOPLE WITH SPECIAL NEEDS.