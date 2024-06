PARTS OF I-29 CLOSED NEAR CANTON SD

PARTS OF LINCOLN COUNTY AND SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA ARE DEALING WITH FLOODED ROADS AFTER A NIGHT OF HEAVY RAINFALL.

THE LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS MANY ROADS ARE UNDER WATER.

KSCJ’S JOSIE COOPER WAS AT THE SCENE ON I-29 NEAR THE CANTON EXIT:

THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE IS CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING IN CANTON.

I-29 FROM THE JUNCTION OF U.S. 18 WEST TO EXIT 59 TO THE JUNCTION OF U.S. 18 EAST ATEXIT 62 IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

SO IS I-29 FROM A QUARTER MILE MILE NORTH OF THE JUNCTION WITH SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY44-EXIT 64 TO JUNCTION US 18 WEST-EXIT 59.

Photo by Josie Cooper KSCJ