GRAMSTAD TALKS ABOUT BECOMING A HUSKER

NORTHWESTERN RED RAIDERS QUARTERBACK JALYN GRAMSTAD GREW UP AS A NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS FOOTBALL FAN.

NOW, THE NAIA NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR IS GETTING A CHANCE TO PLAY FOR HIS FAVORITE TEAM.

GRAMSTAD HAS ANNOUNCED HE IS TRANSFERRING TO NEBRASKA TO PLAY FOR THE CORNHUSKERS AND COMPETE FOR THE QUARTERBACK POSITION.

HIS PRESENCE AT THE CAMP WAS NOTICED BY OTHERS IMMEDIATELY, AS COACHES FROM MIDLAND, A RIVAL GPAC SCHOOL, SAW HIM ON THE FIELD IN LINCOLN:

GRAMSTAD HAS ALREADY MOVED DOWN TO LINCOLN AND GETTING INVOLVED WITH THE HUSKERS PROGRAM:

GRAMSTAD LED THE ORANGE CITY BASED RED RAIDERS TO THE NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME THE PAST TWO YEARS, SPLITTING THE TWO TITLE GAMES AGAINST KEISER, FLORIDA.

THE LESTER, IOWA NATIVE, WHO ATTENDED WEST LYON HIGH SCHOOL, WAS NAMED AN ASSOCIATED PRESS FIRST TEAM ALL-AMERICAN IN 2023 AND CREDITS NORTHWESTERN COACH MATT MCCARTY, HIS TEAMMATES AND THE RED RAIDER PROGRAM’S SUCCESS FOR HIS OPPORTUNITY IN LINCOLN::

GRAMSTAD WAS 24-1 WHEN HE STARTED FOR NORTHWESTERN. HE HOPES TO CONTINUE TO HAVE THAT SUCCESS AT NEBRASKA.

Photo courtesy Northwestern college