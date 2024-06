GAVINS POINT DAM RELEASES TO BE REDUCED

THE HEAVY RAINS OF THE PAST FEW DAYS ARE INCREASING RUNOFF INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER BASIN WITH FLOODING FORECAST ON SEVERAL TRIBUTARIES DOWNSTREAM FROM GAVINS POINT DAM AT YANKTON.

BECAUSE OF THAT, THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS WILL BE REDUCING RELEASES FROM GAVINS POINT DAM TO 16,000 CUBIC FEET PER SECOND.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT HAS BEEN IN CONTACT WITH UNION COUNTY OFFICIALS REGARDING DAKOTA DUNES AND THE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF ADDITIONAL FORECASTED RAINFALL AND RUNOFF THROUGHOUT THE JAMES, VERMILLION, AND BIG SIOUX RIVER BASIN THAT WILL INCREASE THE MISSOURI RIVER FLOW LEVELS.

THE PEAK FLOW LEVELS IN THIS AREA ARE EXPECTED BETWEEN MONDAY AND TUESDAY.