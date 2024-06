YANKTON MAN SOUGHT BY AUTHORITIES IN NEBRASKA & SO. DAKOTA

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IS SEEKING INFORMATION ON THE WHEREABOUTS OF A SUBJECT WHO FLED LAW ENFORCEMENT IN SOUTH DAKOTA AND NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY EVENING.

EVENTS BEGAN AROUND 4:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY WHEN THE NEBRASKA PATROL WAS INFORMED THAT THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL WAS IN PURSUIT OF A MOTORCYCLE TRAVELING SOUTHBOUND TOWARD NEBRASKA.

THE RIDER WAS BELIEVED TO BE THE SUBJECT OF AN ARREST WARRANT.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA TROOPER DISCONTINUED THE PURSUIT AT THE NEBRASKA BORDER.

HOURS LATER, N-S-P LEARNED THE SUBJECT, 47-YEAR-OLD JASON SITZMAN OF YANKTON, WAS POSSIBLY AT THE CHALKROCK WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA IN NORTHERN CEDAR COUNTY.

TROOPERS AND OTHER AUTHORITIES RESPONDED AND TROOPERS FOUND THE MOTORCYCLE, BUT DID NOT LOCATE SITZMAN.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING SITZMAN’S WHEREABOUTS IS ASKED TO CALL THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL AT 402-370-3456.

HE IS NOT BELIEVED TO BE A THREAT TO THE PUBLIC.