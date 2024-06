SIX NW IOWA COUNTIES DECLARED DISASTER AREAS

GOVERNOR.KIM REYNOLDS HAS ISSUED A DISASTER EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION FOR SIX COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA IN RESPONSE TO SEVERE WEATHER INCLUDING HEAVY RAINS THAT OCCURRED ON JUNE 12TH.

THE GOVERNOR’S PROCLAMATION ACTIVATES THE IOWA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE GRANT PROGRAM AND DISASTER CASE ADVOCACY PROGRAM FOR CARROLL, CLAY, DICKINSON, EMMET, HARRISON, AND O’BRIEN COUNTIES.

THE GRANT APPLICATION AND INSTRUCTIONS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT WEBSITE.

POTENTIAL APPLICANTS HAVE 45 DAYS FROM THE DATE OF THE PROCLAMATION TO SUBMIT A CLAIM.

THE DISASTER CASE ADVOCACY PROGRAM INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE THROUGH YOUR LOCAL COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY.

THAT PROGRAM CLOSES 180 DAYS FROM THE DATE OF THE GOVERNOR’S PROCLAMATION.