RICKETTS HELPS BLOCK BUMP ACT BILL IN SENATE

NEBRASKA REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS BLOCKED AN ATTEMPT BY SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER OF NEW YORK AND FELLOW DEMOCRATIC SENATOR MARTIN HEINRICH OF NEW MEXICO TO PASS A BILL RICKETTS SAYS INFRINGED UPON THE RIGHTS OF LAW-ABIDING GUN OWNERS.

RICKETTS SAYS SCHUMER BROUGHT UP A BILL CALLED THE “BUMP ACT,” THAT HE CLAIMED WILL BAN BUMP STOCKS, BUT IF YOU ACTUALLY READ THE BILL, THAT’S NOT WHAT IT DOES:

RICKETTS SAYS THE BILL IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL, AND MANY NEBRASKA VETERANS, ESPECIALLY THOSE WHO ARE DISABLED, HATE THE BILL:

RICKETTS SAYS SCHUMER KNOWS THE BILL WILL NOT PASS:

RICKETTS SAYS THE BILL WAS A SHOWBOAT EFFORT WITH VAGUE LANGUAGE TO BAN AS MANY FIREARMS ACCESSORIES AS POSSIBLE.