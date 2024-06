PONCA STATE PARK RECEIVES MERCYONE LIFE JACKET DONATION

THE TRAUMA DEPARTMENT OF SIOUX CITY’S MERCYONE MEDICAL CENTER HAS DONATED 30 LIFE JACKETS TO PONCA STATE PARK IN DIXON COUNTY, NEBRASKA.

THE LIFE JACKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PEOPLE TO BORROW AND RETURN AT THE PARK.

THE DONATION OF U.S. COAST GUARD-APPROVED PERSONAL FLOTATION DEVICES IS PART OF THE MERCYONE TRAUMA DEPARTMENT’S ONGOING INJURY PREVENTION PROGRAM.

U.S. COAST GUARD RECREATIONAL BOATING STATISTICS FROM 2022 SHOW THERE WERE 4,040 REPORTED ACCIDENTS THAT RESULTED IN 636 DEATHS AND 2,222 INJURIES ON OUR NATION’S WATERWAYS.

IN THOSE WHERE THE CAUSE OF DEATH WAS KNOWN, 75% OF FATAL BOATING ACCIDENT VICTIMS DROWNED AND 85% OF THOSE VICTIMS WERE NOT WEARING A LIFE JACKET.

PONCA STATE PARK IS LOCATED ON THE BANKS OF THE MISSOURI RIVER, FOUR MILES NORTH OF PONCA, NEBRASKA.