NAIG SAYS MORE DAIRY HERDS ARE BEING TESTED FOR BIRD FLU

STATE AG SECRETARY MIKE NAIG SAYS IOWA OFFICIALS ARE TAKING A DIFFERENT APPROACH COMPARED TO OTHER STATES WHEN IT COMES TO BIRD FLU TESTING.

WHEN A POULTRY FLOCK HAS BEEN HIT BY THE VIRUS, THE TESTING PROTOCOL HAD BEEN THAT ONLY OTHER POULTRY OPERATIONS WITHIN A 20 KILOMETER RADIUS WERE TESTED.

NAIG SAYS THAT MEANS THERE COULD BE A BIG BUMP IN THE NUMBER OF BIRD FLU CASES CONFIRMED ON IOWA DAIRY FARMS.

TEAMS OF U-S-D-A EXPERTS HAVE BEEN IN THE STATE ANALYZING EACH SITE WHERE BIRD FLU HAS BEEN CONFIRMED AMONG POULTRY OR DAIRY CATTLE.

NAIG SAYS DAIRY FARMERS OUTSIDE OF THE MANDATORY TESTING ZONES HAVE CONTACTED OFFICIALS TO SAY THEY SUSPECT CATTLE ARE INFECTED WITH THE VIRUS.

DAIRY COWS ARE QUARANTINED WHILE THEY’RE SICK, BUT ARE NOT EUTHANIZED.

THE STRAIN OF BIRD FLU THAT’S BEEN CONFIRMED AT EIGHT DAIRY OPERATIONS IN NORTHWEST IOWA IS THE SAME.

NAIG SUSPECTS BIRD FLU IS MORE WIDESPREAD.

THE MAIN HIT TO DAIRIES WHERE BIRD FLU IS DETECTED IS A DROP IN MILK PRODUCTION, BUT NAIG SAYS SOME IOWA DAIRY COWS HAVE DIED AFTER BEING DIAGNOSED WITH BIRD FLU.

THE U-S-D-A SAYS IT’S OLDER DAIRY COWS THAT DIE AFTER GETTING THE VIRUS.

