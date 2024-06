LARSEN PARK EXPANSION DEDICATED ON RIVERFRONT

THE OFFICIAL DEDICATION AND RIBBON CUTTING OF THE COMPLETION OF THE $12 MILLION DOLLAR CHRIS LARSEN PARK RIVERFRONT REDEVELOPMENT TOOK PLACE AT THE NEW PARK SHELTER LOCATED AT THE SOUTH END OF FLOYD BOULEVARD THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS THE PARK AREA HAS A WIDE VARIETY OF AMENITIES TO TRY OUT:

THERE’S A SHELTER HOUSE WITH OUTDOOR SEATING AND A TRAIL CONNECTING TO THE CITY’S EXISTING SYSTEM FOR HIKING AND BIKING:

SIX MILLION DOLLARS OF THE FUNDS WERE RAISED BY THE PARK PLANNING COMMITTEE, THE OTHER HALF WAS FROM CITY FUNDS.

DAVE BERNSTEIN OF STATE STEEL WAS ON THE FINANCE COMMITTEE FOR THE PARK PROJECT. ONE OF THE THINGS THE PARK DOESN’T HAVE IS A FERRIS WHEEL, WHICH WAS DISCUSSED AS A POSSIBLE AMENITY IN THE EARLY STAGES OF THE PROJECT:

SALVATORE SAYS HE HOPES THAT CITIZENS AND COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS WILL HOLD EVENTS AT THE NEW PARK AREA:

A TIME CAPSULE BURIED IN THE OLD SOUTH BOTTOMS AREA WAS OPENED AS PART OF THE DEDICATION CEREMONIES.