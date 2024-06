Gramstad Transferring To Huskers From NAIA Red Raiders

NORTHWESTERN RED RAIDERS QUARTERBACK JALYN GRAMSTAD HAS ANNOUNCED HIS COMMITMENT TO THE NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS.

GRAMSTAD WAS THE 2023 NAIA PLAYER OF THE YEAR AND LED THE ORANGE CITY BASED RED RAIDERS TO THE NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT YEAR,

THE LESTER, IOWA NATIVE, WHO ATTENDED WEST LYON HIGH SCHOOL, WAS NAMED AN ASSOCIATED PRESS FIRST TEAM ALL-AMERICAN IN 2023.

HIS SEASON STAS INCLUDED PASSING FOR 3,681 YARDS AND 35 TOUCHDOWNS.

GRAMSTAD ALSO RUSHED FOR 772 YARDS AND EIGHT TOUCHDOWNS FOR THE RED RAIDERS, WHO WERE 24-1 WHEN HE STARTED FOR THEM.