REYNOLDS HOPEFUL FOR SUPREME COURT TO UPHOLD NEW IOWA LAW

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SPOKE ABOUT PRESIDENT BIDEN’S AMNESTY ORDER FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS AND THE FEDERAL JUDGE THAT STAYED IOWA’S NEW LAW TO DEPORT THEM ON THE CLAY TRAVIS AND BUCK SEXTON SHOW HEARD ON KSCJ WEDNESDAY.

REYNOLDS SAYS PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS SHOWN NO CONSISTENCY IN HIS ACTIONS REGARDING THE SOUTHERN BORDER:

REYNOLDS ALSO THINKS THERE’S A GOOD CHANCE THE U.S. SUPREME COURT COULD RULE IN IOWA’S FAVOR REGARDING THE NEW STATE LAW THAT WAS STAYED BY A FEDERAL JUDGE THIS WEEK THAT WOULD LET IOWA OFFICIALS ARREST AND DEPORT IMMIGRANTS WHO’VE PREVIOUSLY BEEN DEPORTED OR WERE DENIED ENTRY TO THE U-S:

IOWA’S GOVERNOR ALSO CRITICIZED THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ON THEIR STANCE ON ABORTION, THE SECOND AMENDMENT AND TRANSGENDER ATHLETES:

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE REMAINS PROUD TO HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO SERVE THE PEOPLE OF IOWA.

