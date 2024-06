NOEM DOCUMENTARY TO BE RELEASED THURSDAY

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS BEING FEATURED IN AN UPCOMING DOCUMENTARY.

CLEVELAND, OHIO-BASED TRANSITION STUDIOS PLANS TO RELEASE THE 45-MINUTE SPECIAL CALLED “AMERICA’S GOVERNOR: THE KRISTI NOEM STORY,” ON SOCIAL MEDIA THURSDAY AT 5 P.M.

THE DOCUMENTARY WILL HIGHLIGHT THE LIFE AND POLITICAL JOURNEY OF SOUTH DAKOTA’S FIRST FEMALE GOVERNOR.

TRANSITION STUDIOS RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING IT ALSO SHARES STORIES FROM NOEM’S PREVIOUS TWO BOOKS, “NOT MY FIRST RODEO” AND “NO GOING BACK.”