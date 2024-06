ANGEL CAR DONATED TO LOCAL FAMILY

THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND PRESENTED AN ‘ANGEL CAR” TO A LOCAL MOTHER AND HER CHILD WEDNESDAY IN SIOUX CITY.

THE ANGEL CAR PROGRAM IS A COLLABORATIVE INITIATIVE THAT REFURBISHES AND DISTRIBUTES DONATED VEHICLES IN ORDER TO PROVIDE SINGLE, WORKING PARENTS WITH A RELIABLE MODE OF TRANSPORTATION.

THE PROGRAM WAS CREATED FOR SINGLE PARENTS THAT ARE LACKING ACCESSIBLE TRANSPORTATION BY GIVING THEM OWNERSHIP OF THEIR OWN VEHICLE.

THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND PARTNERS WITH TIRES TIRES TIRES, SID SHOEMAKER OF AFLAC, MEIER TOWING, SAFELITE AUTOGLASS, AND VARIOUS OTHERS TO GUARANTEE THAT ALL CARS GIVEN THROUGH ANGEL CARS ARE SAFE AND IN PROPER WORKING ORDER.

TO BE ELIGIBLE, APPLICANTS MUST LIVE IN WOODBURY COUNTY, BE A WORKING SINGLE PARENT LIVING WITH CHILDREN, HAVE NO OPERATIONAL VEHICLE, HAVE A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE, BE ABLE TO PAY FOR LICENSE PLATES, TAX AND REGISTRATION FEES, HAVE A GOOD DRIVING RECORD AND BE ABLE TO OBTAIN VEHICLE INSURANCE.

DONORS ARE ALSO SOUGHT TO CONTRIBUTE AN EXTRA OR UNUSED VEHICLE TO ANGEL CARS.