TRIAL DATE SET FOR STATEN

A TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE AND OTHER CHARGES FOLLOWING A FATAL DOWNTOWN ACCIDENT LAST OCTOBER.

31-YEAR-OLD WESLEY LOUIS STATEN WILL STAND TRIAL AUGUST 27TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

STATEN HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO TWO COUNTS OF VEHICULAR HOMICIDE. OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED AND LEAVING THE SCENE OF A FATAL ACCIDENT.

AUTHORITIES SAY STATEN ALLEGEDLY WAS DRIVING A FORD EXPEDITION WESTBOUND ON 6TH STREET AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED AND RAN A RED LIGHT LAST OCTOBER 13TH, STRIKING A NORTHBOUND FORD FUSION OCCUPIED BY THE TWO VICTIMS.

THE CRASH CLAIMED THE LIVES OF 51-YEAR-OLD TERRY FRISBIE OF SIOUX CITY AND 50-YEAR-OLD JUDITH JORDAN OF LE MARS AT THE 6TH AND WESLEY PARKWAY INTERSECTION.

STATEN REMAINS HELD ON $100,000 BOND IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL..