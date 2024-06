SIOUX CITY POLICE TO USE LICENSE PLATE READING CAMERAS

SIOUX CITY POLICE WILL SOON BEGIN USING NEW CAMERAS THAT MAY BE DEPLOYED TO READ THE LICENSE PLATES OF VEHICLES ALONG DESIGNATED TRAFFIC AREAS.

POLICE CAPTAIN RYAN BERTRAND SAYS THE FLOCK CAMERA SYSTEM WILL BE PAID FOR BY AN $85-THOUSAND DOLLAR GRANT:

BERTRAND TOLD THE CITY COUNCIL MONDAY THAT THE CAMERAS WILL TAKE PICTURES OF LICENSE PLATES TO FIND VEHICLES WANTED FOR SPECIFIC REASONS:

SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN USING THE CAMERAS FOR AWHILE, AND BERTRAND SAYS THEY HAVE HELPED SIOUX CITY POLICE FIND SUSPECTS WHO CROSSED OVER INTO NEBRASKA, INCLUDING A RECENT SHOOTING SUSPECT:

THE CITY COUNCIL APPROVED THE RESOLUTION FOR A FLOCK CAMERA SAFETY SYSTEM FOR THE PERIOD OF JULY 1ST OF THIS YEAR THROUGH JUNE 30TH OF 2025.

Photo courtesy Flock Cameras