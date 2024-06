NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS SET THE DATES FOR A SPECIAL SESSION OF THE UNICAMERAL.

PILLEN ANNOUNCED THAT A SPECIAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION WILL TAKE PLACE JULY 26TH THROUGH AUGUST 15TH.

THE GOVERNOR IS CALLING ON LAWMAKERS TO APPROVE PROPERTY TAX CUT LEGISLATION DURING THE UPCOMING SESSION.

PILLEN SPOKE ON THE MATTER AT A TOWN HALL MEETING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY TUESDAY MORNING.

File photo