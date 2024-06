WASTEWATER FLOWS INTO OKOBOJI LAKE AREA

HEAVY RAINFALL AND POWER OUTAGES IN NORTHWEST IOWA LED TO MULTIPLE WASTEWATER DISCHARGES IN THE IOWA GREAT LAKES AREA MONDAY MORNING.

THE D-N-R FIELD OFFICE IN SPENCER WAS NOTIFIED EARLY THIS MORNING OF A WASTEWATER BYPASS OCCURRING AT A LIFT STATION SOUTH OF MANHATTAN POINT ON THE WEST SIDE OF WEST LAKE OKOBOJI.

OFFICIALS ESTIMATED THAT ABOUT 10 GALLONS PER MINUTE OF UNTREATED WASTEWATER FLOWED INTO THE LAKE.

ALL DRINKING WATER SYSTEMS AND A NEARBY RESORT WERE NOTIFIED, AS WELL AS RESIDENTS IN THE VICINITY OF THE BYPASS.

AREA OFFICIALS REPORT THE DISCHARGE ENDED AROUND NOON.

AT 9:30 A.M. ANOTHER BYPASS OCCURRED AT A LIFT STATION NEAR FRANCIS SITES ON EAST LAKE OKOBOJI.

THAT BYPASS ALSO ENDED AROUND NOON.

THE CITY OF SPIRIT LAKE IS ALSO BYPASSING THEIR WASTEWATER COLLECTION SYSTEM TO STORM SEWERS AND DISCHARGING TO EAST LAKE OKOBOJI.

PUMPS ARE RUNNING AT TWO LOCATIONS ON THE WEST SIDE OF UPPER EAST OKOBOJI TO TRY AND KEEP WASTEWATER OUT OF BASEMENTS.

RESIDENTS ARE BEING NOTIFIED.

D-N-R STAFF CONTINUE TO MONITOR THESE SITUATIONS AND WILL PROVIDE ASSISTANCE TO IMPACTED COMMUNITIES.

