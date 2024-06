NEW DM REGISTER/MEDIACOM IOWA POLL HAS TRUMP WITH HUGE LEAD OVER BIDEN

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP MAINTAINS A DOUBLE-DIGIT POLLING LEAD OVER PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN IN IOWA.

A NEW DES MOINES REGISTER/MEDIACOM IOWA POLL SHOWS TRUMP LEADING BIDEN 50 PERCENT TO 32 PERCENT.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. POLLS AT NINE-PERCENT.

TRUMP LED 48-33 IN THE FEBRUARY IOWA POLL.

IN THE SAME POLL, 68-PERCENT OF IOWANS DISAPPROVE OF THE JOB BIDEN HAS DONE, WHILE ONLY 28-PERCENT APPROVE.