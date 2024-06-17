JOANNA HO – WE WHO PRODUCE PEARLS: An Anthem for Asian America

Author: Joanna Ho (Illustrated by Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya)

Book: WE WHO PRODUCE PEARLS: An Anthem for Asian America

Publishing: Orchard Books (April 16, 2024)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

From the New York Time s bestselling and award-winning author, Joanna Ho, comes an uplifting call to action that highlights Asian American history, paired with vibrant and colorful illustrations by artist and activist, Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya.