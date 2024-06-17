JOANNA HO – WE WHO PRODUCE PEARLS: An Anthem for Asian America

Author: Joanna Ho (Illustrated by Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya)
Book: WE WHO PRODUCE PEARLS: An Anthem for Asian America
Publishing: Orchard Books (April 16, 2024)
Synopsis (from the Publisher):
From the New York Times bestselling and award-winning author, Joanna Ho, comes an uplifting call to action that highlights Asian American history, paired with vibrant and colorful illustrations by artist and activist, Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya.
In Joanna Ho’s true classic style, she creates a poetic ode that celebrates Asian American communities and their history. We Who Produce Pearls, is an anthem for Asian America that celebrates the richness and diversity within the Asian American identity and serves as a reminder of our self worth, our legacy and most of all, our destiny. Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya’s signature bright and bold palette brings to light the strength and power within us all, creating a mesmerizing, stunning, and magical masterpiece that proves how we can shape our pain and struggle into one of joy and power. Together, Joanna and Amanda remind readers to rise up, speak out, and step into power.