HEELAN HIGH TO CELEBRATE 75TH ANNIVERSARY

BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL WILL WELCOME BACK ALL OF ITS ALUMNI THIS WEEKEND FOR THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF ITS FIRST GRADUATING CLASS ON JUNE 21ST THROUGH THE 23RD IN SIOUX CITY.

EVENTS BEGIN FRIDAY WITH A “WELCOME HOME” PARTY AT MEMORIAL FIELD AT 6 P.M.

DINNER WILL BE BURGERS, HOT DOGS AND SIDES FROM HY-VEE, WITH BEVERAGES FROM L&L DISTRIBUTING.

THERE WILL ALSO BE KARAOKE AND MUSIC PLAYED SPANNING THE DECADES.

SATURDAY’S EVENTS WILL BE AT HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL AT 1231 GRANDVIEW BLVD WITH TOURS OF THE NEW HIGH SCHOOL AND THE CYO CENTER FROM 10 A.M. TO NOON.

TOURS WILL THEN BE HELD FROM 1PM-2:30 AT TRINITY HEIGHTS ON FLOYD BOULEVARD.

THE SATURDAY NIGHT PARTY WILL START AT 5 P.M. AT HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL, WITH FOOD TRUCKS AND THE BAND “TRUST” WILL PERFORM ON THE CRUSADER COURTYARD FROM 7-10 P.M. OR IN THE COMMONS IF IT’S RAINING.

MERCHANDISE WILL BE ON SALE FOR ALUMNI AND SUPPORTERS TO BUY TO COMMEMORATE THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY.

EVENTS ARE TICKETED FOR ADMISSION