OSBORN TO SPEAK IN SOUTH SIOUX & WAYNE MONDAY

DAN OSBORN, THE INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE FOR THE U.S. SENATE SEAT IN NEBRASKA CURRENTLY HELD BY DEB FISCHER WILL BRING HIS “WHAT ALES YOU TOUR” TO SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND WAYNE MONDAY.

OSBORN WILL SPEAK AT A MEET AND GREET FROM 5PM UNTIL 6:30 P.M.AT AMERICAN LEGION HALL LOCATED AT 109 E 19TH STREET IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

HE WILL THEN HEAD FOR WAYNE AND HOLD A MEET AND GREET AT 7 P.M. AT THE JOHNNIE BYRD BREWING COMPANY LOCATED AT 121 NORTH PEARL STREET IN WAYNE.

OSBORN IS AN INDUSTRIAL AND SERVICE MECHANIC, A VETERAN OF THE U.S. NAVY AND A MEMBER OF THE NEBRASKA NATIONAL GUARD.

HE WILL JOIN NEWS DIRECTOR WOODY GOTTBURG OM KSCJ’S OPEN LINE AROUND 9:15 MONDAY MORNING.