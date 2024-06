TWO FATAL ACCIDENTS FRIDAY IN NW IOWA

AN ORANGE CITY MAN DIED AFTER CRASHING HIS CAR FRIDAY MORNING NEAR SGT. BLUFF.

A WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY ATTEMPTED A PULL OVER A VEHICLE THAT WAS SPEEDING DRIVEN BY 24-YEAR-OLD DONOVAN BURRELL OF ORANGE CITYAROUND 3 A.M. FRIDAY.

THE PURSUIT WENT FROM SOUTH LAKEPORT IN SIOUX CITY TO OLD LAKE PORT ROAD.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS BURRELL LOST CONTROL OF HIS CAR AND WENT SOUTHBOUND IN THE NORTHBOUND LANES, EVENTUALLY GOING ONTO THE EAST SHOULDER OF OLD LAKEPORT, BACK ACROSS BOTH LANES ONTO THE WEST SHOULDER AND THEN STRIKING A SHED.

THE PATROL SAYS BURRELL WAS NOT WEARING A CSEAT BELT, AND THAT EXCESSIVE SPEED, ALCOHOL AND OR

DRUGS AND ERRATIC DRIVING WERE ALL CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO THE CRASH

BURRELL WAS TAKEN BY SGT. BLUFF FIRE RESCUE TO UNITYPOINT ST.LUKE’S WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED FROM HIS INJURIES.

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND ANOTHER INJURED FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN LYON COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 75 JUST BEFORE 4:30 FRIDAY AFTERNOON NEAR ROCK RAPIDS.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A NORTHBOUND CAR DRIVEN BY 48-YEAR-OLD JONI WULF OF ROCK RAPIDS WAS LEFT OF CENTER AND COLLIDED WITH A SOUTHBOUND JEEP DRIVEN BY 29-YEAR-OLD MEGAN KLAPPERICH OF ORANGE CITY.

THE PATROL SAYS BOTH DRIVERS WERE WEARING SEATBELTS.

WULF DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED IN THE CRASH.

KLAPPERICH WAS AIRLIFTED TO A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.