MORE DAIRY COW BIRD FLU IN SIOUX & PLYMOUTH COUNTIES

TWO MORE CASES OF BIRD FLU HAVE BEEN DETECTED IN NORTHWEST IOWA DAIRY HERDS.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAY THE TWO CASES OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA ARE IN A PLYMOUTH COUNTY DAIRY AND A THIRD SIOUX COUNTY DAIRY.

H-P-A-I IS A VIRAL DISEASE THAT AFFECTS BOTH WILD AND DOMESTIC BIRD POPULATIONS AS WELL AS LACTATING DAIRY CATTLE.

IT CAN TRAVEL IN WILD BIRDS WITHOUT THOSE BIRDS APPEARING SICK, BUT IS OFTEN FATAL TO DOMESTIC BIRD POPULATIONS, INCLUDING CHICKENS AND TURKEYS.

WITH SUPPORTIVE CARE, DAIRY CATTLE RECOVER WITH LITTLE TO NO MORTALITY ASSOCIATED WITH THE DISEASE.

IF DAIRY PRODUCERS SUSPECT CASES OF H-P-A-I, THEY SHOULD CONTACT THEIR HERD VETERINARIAN IMMEDIATELY.

POSSIBLE CASES MUST ALSO BE REPORTED TO THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND LAND STEWARDSHIP AT (515) 281-5305.