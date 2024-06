PILLEN TO HOLD PROPERTY TAX TOWN HALL IN SOUTH SIOUX

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN WILL VISIT NORTHEAST NEBRASKA NEXT TUESDAY MORNING AS HE CONTINUES HIS SERIES OF PROPERTY TAX TOWN HALLS ACROSS THE STATE.

PILLEN WILL VISIT WITH SOUTH SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS AT 8 A.M. AT THE FIRE HALL LOCATED AT 201 WEST 16TH STREET.

THEN AT 10:30 A.M. THE GOVERNOR WILL SPEAK TO CITIZENS IN WAYNE AT THE COUNTRY CLUB LOCATED AT 302 EAST 21ST STREET.

PILLEN SAYS NEBRASKANS HAVE MADE CLEAR THAT THEY EXPECT STATE LEADERS TO SOLVE THE PROPERTY TAX CRISIS.

HE SAYS ALL NEBRASKANS MUST BE PART OF THIS CONVERSATION.

THE LEGISLATURE FAILED TO PASS ANY PROPERTY TAX RELIEF IN THE REGULAR SESSION, BUT PILLEN SAYS THEY WILL FINISH THE JOB IN A SPECIAL SESSION.