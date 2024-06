CITY CONCERNS EXPRESSED REGARDING FIREWORKS USE

THE 4TH OF JULY HOLIDAY IS ONLY A COUPLE OF WEEKS AWAY, AND THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY IS REMINDING RESIDENTS ABOUT THE SPECIFIC DAYS AND TIMES FIREWORKS MAY BE USED IN TOWN.

THE CITY’S MUNICIPAL CODE PERMITS FIREWORKS TO BE DISCHARGED ONLY ON JULY 3RD AND JULY 4TH BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 1:00 P.M. AND 11:00 P.M.

MAYOR PRO-TEM DAN MOORE SAYS HE HOPES PEOPLE WILL FOLLOW CITY CODE:

POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT RECEIVES SEVERAL HUNDRED COMPLAINTS EACH YEAR ABOUT ILLEGAL USE OF FIREWORKS, WHICH MAY NOT BE USED ON CITY OWNED PROPERTY:

IT IS ILLEGAL TO POSSESS OR USE FIREWORKS IN IOWA IF YOU ARE UNDER AGE 18.

RESIDENTS ARE ASKED TO RESPECT THEIR NEIGHBORS AS THE SOUND OF FIREWORKS CAN TRIGGER POST-TRAUMATIC STRESS DISORDER FOR VETERANS, SOMETHING THAT MARK SOLHEIM WANTS PEOPLE TO BE AWARE OF:

DEPUTY FIRE MARSHALL RYAN COLLINS SAYS CITY FIREFIGHTERS ARE KEPT BUSY RESPONDING TO FIREWORKS RELATED CALLS:

FIREWORKS ALSO CAUSE PETS TO BECOME ANXIOUS OR AFRAID.

CITY OFFICIALS HOPE EVERYONE WILL FOLLOW THE FIREWORKS RULES AND CELEBRATE SAFELY AND RESPONSIBLY THIS 4TH OF JULY.

Photo by George Lindblade