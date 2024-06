WOODBURY COUNTY TO HOST DISASTER SURVIVAL TRAINING

BEGINNING NEXT TUESDAY, WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT WILL OFFER A SERIES OF DISASTER SURVIVAL TRAININGS TO BE HELD AROUND THE COUNTY.

COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR MIKE MONTINO SAYS THESE FREE COMPREHENSIVE TRAINING SESSIONS ARE DESIGNED TO EQUIP RESIDENTS WITH THE KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS NECESSARY TO RESPOND TO A VARIETY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS;

MONTINO SAYS PREPAREDNESS IS A SHARED RESPONSIBILITY IN DEALING WITH DISASTERS:

HE SAYS THE SESSIONS INVOLVE A CLASSROOM TYPE SESSION FOCUSING ON A “RULE OF 3”:

EACH SESSION WILL RUN FROM 7:00 P.M. TO 9:00 P.M WITH THE FIRST ONE NEXT TUESDAY, JUNE 18TH AT THE SALIX COMMUNITY CENTER.

THE NEXT IS ON JUNE 25TH IN SIOUX CITY AT THE SECURITY INSTITUTE ON THE WESTERN IOWA TECH CAMPUS., THEN JUNE 27TH AT THE MOVILLE FIRE STATION AND JULY 2ND IN THE SMITHLAND FIRE STATION.

FIND OUT MORE ON THE WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FACEBOOK PAGE.