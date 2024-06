RICKETTS PROPOSES LEGISLATION TO PROTECT TITLE IX

NEBRASKA U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS IS CONTINUING HIS BATTLE TO PREVENT THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FROM CHANGING THE TITLE NINE RULES PROTECTING WOMEN’S SPORTS AND ACTIVITIES IN AMERICA.

THE REPUBLICAN SENATOR IS JOINING WITH OTHER SENATORS IN PROPOSING NEW LEGISLATION:

RICKETTS IS ALSO SUPPORTING ANOTHER MEASURE TO PREVENT TILE IX BEING CHANGED:

HE SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION DOESN’T SEEM TO CARE THAT THESE NEW RULES WILL REVERSE THE FIVE DECADES OF PROGRESS THAT GOT US TO THIS POINT.

RICKETTS MADE HIS COMMENTS IN A CONFERENCE CALL WITH NEWS MEDIA ON WEDNESDAY.