NAIG SAYS IOWA’S MILK SUPPLY IS SAFE TO DRINK

IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG SAYS THE MILK YOU ARE BUYING IN STORES IS STILL SAFE TO DRINK, DESPITE THE BIRD FLU OUTBREAKS AFFECTING THREE DAIRY HERDS IN IOWA:

MILK4 OC……..INACTIVE. :15

NAIG SAYS THE COST OF MILK SHOULD NOT BE EFFECTED BY ANY CURRENT OR FUTURE OUTBREAKS OF BIRD FLU IN DAIRY COWS:

MILK5 OC………SHORTAGES OF DAIRY PRODUCTS :11

TWO BIRD FLU OUTBREAKS HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN DAIRY COWS IN SIOUX COUNTY, ONE OTHER IN O’BRIEN COUNTY.

OFFICIALS IN IOWA ARE KEEPING AN EYE ON THE OUTBREAK OF BIRD FLU AMONG DAIRY COWS, AS COUNTY FAIRS AND THE IOWA STATE FAIR APPROACHES:

MILK6 OC……..COMING DAYS. :08

NAIG SAYS THAT THEY ARE WORKING WITH MINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN ON COORDINATING FOR EXHIBITIONS AND FAIRS THIS SUMMER.