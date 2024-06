ISU EXTENSION TO HOST HAIL DAMAGE MEETING IN SLOAN

BECAUSE OF THE STORMS AND SEVERE HAIL DAMAGE THAT OCCURRED IN WOODBURY AND MONONA COUNTIES WEDNESDAY NIGHT, IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION AND OUTREACH WILL BE HOSTING A MEETING FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN SLOAN TO DISCUSS THINGS WITH AFFECTED FARMERS AND RESIDENTS.

LEAH TEN NAPEL IS THE LOCAL FIELD AGRONOMIST WITH ISU EXTENSION:

THERE WAS SOME SEVERE DAMAGE TO AREA FIELDS AND TEN NAPEL SAYS THEY WILL TRY TO ASSIST FARMERS IN DECIDING WHAT TO DO NEXT:

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD AT SKIEN LUTHERAN CHURCH LOCATED AT 11929 ASPEN AVENUE IN SLOAN AT 2 P.M.

HAIL DAMAGED FARM FIELDS, HOMES, VEHICLES AND OTHER PROPERTY AS A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS ROLLED THROUGH WESTERN IOWA AND EASTERN NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY EVENING.

THE TOWNS OF ONAWA, BLENCOE SLOAN AND SALIX AND VEHICLES ALONG THAT STRETCH OF INTERSTATE 29 WERE PELTED BY LARGE HAILSTONES, SOME AS LARGE AS GOLF BALLS.