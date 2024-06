SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN RIVERFRONT ASSAULT

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING ANOTHER MAN SATURDAY NIGHT DURING A FIREWORKS DISPLAY SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE ANDERSON DANCE PAVILION AREA.

43-YEAR-OLD LONNIE WHITEBEAVER IS CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY RESULTING IN BODILY INJURY, FELONY ASSAULT, FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY AND HARASSMENT.

POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS THE VICTIM, HIS GIRLFRIEND AND A 15 YEAR OLD STEP DAUGHTER WERE IN A CAR ON LARSEN PARK ROAD TO WATCH FIREWORKS WHEN WHITEBEAVER RODE UP ON HIS BICYCLE:

THE VICTIM’S GIRLFRIEND KNEW THE SUSPECT SAID HELLO TO HIM.

ASSAULT1 OC……. TO DRIVE AWAY. :14

THE 38-YEAR-OLD VICTIM SUFFERED A POSSIBLE BROKEN NOSE, 2 BLACK EYES, AND THREE OF HIS TEETH WERE CHIPPED.

SGT. GILL SAYS IT’S NOT CLEAR WHY WHITEBEAVER YELLED OUT A GANG REFERENCE DURING THE ALLEGED ATTACK:

ASSAULT2 OC……….PART OF THAT GANG. (2X) :15

WHITEBEAVER IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON 40-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.