LE MARS MAN CHARGED WITH BURGLARY & ASSAULT

A LE MARS MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES FOLLOWING AN ALLEGED ASSAULT AT A RESIDENCE IN THAT CITY TUESDAY EVENING.

39-YEAR-OLD CHASE ROY KOUNKEL IS CHARGED WITH FELONY COUNTS OF WILLFUL INJURY, CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY, DOMESTIC ASSAULT, STRANGULATION, 3RD DEGREE BURGLARY AND POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A CALL AROUND 6:40 TUESDAY EVENNING FROM A VICTIM WHO SAID THEY HAD BEEN ASSAULTED AT THEIR HOME ON 160TH STREET.

DEPUTIES WERE TOLD THE SUSPECT WAS CHASE KOUNKEL, WHO HAD LEFT THE SCENE AND ALLEGEDLY BURGLARIZED THE VICTIMS HOME EARLIER IN THE DAY BEFORE RETURNING THAT EVENING AND ASSAULTED THE VICTIM CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY.

LE MARS POLICE LOCATED THE SUSPECT AT HIS LE MARS HOME, BUT HE REFUSED TO COME OUT.

THE TRI COUNTY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM WAS ACTIVATED AND NEGOTIATORS WERE ABLE TO RESOLVE THE INCIDENT PEACEFULLY AND TAKE KOUNKEL INTO CUSTODY AT 8:50PM.

KOUNKEL IS BEING HELD ON $25,000 BOND.