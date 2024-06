LARGE HAIL BATTERS WESTERN IOWA COUNTIES

HAIL DAMAGED HOMES, VEHICLES AND OTHER PROPERTY AS A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS ROLLED THROUGH WESTERN IOWA AND EASTERN NEBRASKA WEDNESDAY EVENING.

THE TOWNS OF ONAWA, BLENCOE SLOAN AND SALIX AND VEHICLES ALONG THAT STRETCH OF INTERSTATE 29 WERE PELTED BY LARGE HAILSTONES, SOME AS LARGE AS GOLF BALLS WHEN THE FIRST SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WAS ISSUED AROUND 6:20 P.M.

THURSTON COUNTY NEBRASKA ALSO WAS HIT AND A TORNADO WARNING WAS ISSUED FOR THAT COUNTY AS WELL AS MONONA COUNTY JUST AFTER 7:30 P.M.

NO INJURIES HAD BEEN REPORTED AS OF 9 P.M.

Photo from IA Dept. of Transportation traffic camera