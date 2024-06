FIRE HYDRANT FLUSHING BEGINS IN SIOUX CITY

THE SIOUX CITY UTILITIES DIVISION WILL BEGIN FLUSHING FIRE HYDRANTS CITY WIDE THIS WEEK, FLUSHING OUT

SEDIMENT UNTIL THE WATER APPEARS CLEAR.

THE CITY SAYS FLUSHING HELPS MAINTAIN THE WATER QUALITY IN THE WATER MAINS BY REMOVING FINE

SEDIMENT FROM THE WATER SUPPLY WHICH HAS SETTLED IN THE MAIN OVER TIME.

FLUSHING ALSO REDUCES ADDITIONAL DEMAND FOR CHLORINE AND HELPS THE CITY DETERMINE IF A FIRE HYDRANT IS IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION, OR NEEDS SERVICE.

RESIDENTS MAY NOTICE A TEMPORARY DROP IN WATER PRESSURE OR DISCOLORED WATER AFTER THE HYDRANT FLUSHING.

UTILITIES STAFF RECOMMEND THAT YOU FLUSH YOUR WATER UNTIL IT TURNS CLEAR PRIOR TO DRINKING IT OR USING IT FOR COOKING.

IF YOU NOTICE DISCOLORED WATER, RUN YOUR COLD WATER TAP FOR A FEW MINUTES UNTIL THE WATER CLEARS.

AVOID WASHING CLOTHES UNTIL THE WATER CLEARS.

IF THE WATER HAS NOT CLEARED AFTER SEVERAL HOURS, CALL THE UTILITIES DIVISION AT 279-6164.