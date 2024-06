FEENSTRA VOTES TO HOLD U.S. ATTY GENERAL IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL WAS AMONG THE MAJORITY OF U.S. HOUSE MEMBERS WHO VOTED TO HOLD U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL MERRICK GARLAND IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS FOR FAILING TO PROVIDE RELEVANT HOUSE COMMITTEES DOCUMENTS AND OTHER MATERIALS RELATED TO SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT HUR’S INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION OF PRESIDENT BIDEN.

THE 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN WAS AMONG 216 HOUSE MEMBERS VOTING FOR THE CONTEMPT MEASURE.

207 OPPOSED THE DIRECTIVE.

FEENSTRA SAYS ATTORNEY GENERAL GARLAND’S REFUSAL TO COMPLY WITH LAWFUL SUBPOENAS BY THE HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE AND THE HOUSE OVERSIGHT AND ACCOUNTABILITY COMMITTEE CANNOT BE TOLERATED.

HE SAYS THE AMERICAN PEOPLE DESERVE TO KNOW THE FULL TRUTH BEHIND PRESIDENT BIDEN’S MISHANDLING OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS AND HIS LACK OF MENTAL FITNESS.