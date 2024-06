SAND COMMENTS ON HUNTER BIDEN GUILTY VERDICT

STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND HAS RELEASED A STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE JURY VERDICT OF GUILTY IN HUNTER BIDEN’S CRIMINAL TRIAL.

THE IOWA AUDITOR SAYS “PRECISELY AS I SAID AFTER DONALD TRUMP’S JURY VERDICTS, IN 7 YEARS AS AN ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL, I FOUND JURIES IN BOTH LIBERAL AND CONSERVATIVE COUNTIES TOOK THE WORK SERIOUSLY AND TRIED TO DO RIGHT”.

HE SAYS JURORS DESERVE OUR THANKS AND RESPECT.

HUNTER BIDEN WAS FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS IN A TRIAL CENTERED AROUND HIS PURCHASE OF A FIREARM BACK IN 2018.

THE PROSECUTION ACCUSED HUNTER BIDEN OF LYING ON A FEDERAL FIREARM FORM, SAYING THAT HE TICKED A BOX LABELED “NO” WHEN ASKED IF HE IS AN UNLAWFUL USER OF A FIREARM OR ADDICTED TO CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES.

NO SENTENCING DATE HAS BEEN SET.

BIDEN COULD FACE A MAXIMUM FINE OF 250 THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR EACH COUNT AND COULD BE SENTENCED TO SERVE OVER A YEAR IN PRISON.