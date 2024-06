DRAUD NAMED PRESIDENT OF BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY HAS CHOSEN IT’S 13TH PRESIDENT.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES PRESIDENT STEVE STOUFFER MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT AT A CAMPUS NEWS CONFERENCE:

DRAUD1 OC………SFX FADE :12

DRAUD COMES TO BRIAR CLIFF FROM MCMURRY UNIVERSITY IN TEXAS, WHERE HE HAS BEEN VICE PRESIDENT OF ACADEMIC AFFAIRS SINCE 2020.

HE HAS OVER 20 YEARS OF ADMINISTRATIVE EXPERIENCE IN HIGHER EDUCATION AND SAYS THE DAY HE CAME TO THE CAMPUS TO BE INTERVIEWED, IT WAS A DINNER WITH STUDENTS AT THE END OF THE DAY THAT CONVINCED HIM THAT HE WOULD TAKE THE JOB IF IT WAS OFFERED TO HIM:

DRAUD2 OC…….. CHALLENGED ME FURTHER. :29

DRAUD SAYS HE WILL LEAD BRIAR CLIFF IN A TIME WHERE TECHNOLOGY AND EDUCATION ARE CHANGING RAPIDLY:

DRAUD3 OC…….FOR THAT FUTURE. ;25

HE SAYS ANOTHER CHALLENGE IS OVERCOMING GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS AND CHANGES IN THINGS SUCH AS THE FAFSA FINANCIAL AID PROGRAM FOR STUDENTS:

DRAUD4 OC………COMPLIANCE ALOT. :17

DRAUD AND HIS WIFE MICHELLE WILL SOON MOVE TO SIOUX CITY.

HE OFFICIALLY BEGINS HIS DUTIES AS BRIAR CLIFF’S PRESIDENT ON JULY 1ST.