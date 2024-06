BIRD FLU RESPONSE DISCUSSED IN DES MOINES

A MEETING OF THE IOWA LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE THAT REVIEWS STATE AGENCY RULES LED TO A BRIEFING ON BIRD FLU.

STATE SENATOR MIKE KLEMISH OF SPILLVILLE IS THE COMMITTEE’S CHAIRMAN WHO QUIZZED COLIN TADLOCK, A SPOKESMAN FOR THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE.

TADLOCK TOLD THE COMMITTEE ABOUT POTENTIAL IMPACTS:

DR. JEFF KAISAND, THE STATE VETERINARIAN OF IOWA, SAYS THERE HAS BEEN A LOT OF COMMUNICATION WITH WHO IS BEING AFFECTED:

TADLOCK ALSO DESCRIBED THE ADDITIONAL TESTING THAT’S HAPPENING IN NORTHWEST IOWA AROUND POULTRY OPERATIONS WHERE BIRD FLU HAS BEEN CONFIRMED.

THE MEETING TOOK PLACE AT THE STATE CAPITOL IN DES MOINES.