SHENANDOAH NATIONAL GUARD ARMORY TO CLOSE

SHENANDOAH MAYOR ROGER MCQUEEN SAYS HE AND TOWN LEADERS WERE ABLE TO MEET WITH THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD’S ADJUTANT GENERAL, AND OTHER GUARD OFFICIALS PRIOR TO LAST FRIDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE THE SHENANDOAH ARMORY:

THE MOVE MEANS THE IOWA GUARD WON’T HAVE A PRESENCE IN SHENANDOAH FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 145 YEARS:

THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD PLANS TO SHIFT THE 132 MEMBERS OF BRAVO COMPANY, 1ST BATTALION, 168TH INFANTRY TO THE GUARD’S NEW WEST DES MOINES READINESS CENTER IN 2025.

97 SERVICE MEMBERS OF THE 2168TH TRANSPORTATION COMPANY FROM SIOUX CITY AND SHELDON WILL ALSO TRANSFER TO WEST DES MOINES.

THE GUARD SAYS THE REORGANIZATION WILL NOT IMPACT THE FACILITIES IN SIOUX CITY OR SHELDON.