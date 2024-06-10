LEXI BLAKE – MY ROYAL SHOWMANCE: A Park Avenue Promise Novel

Author: Lexi Blake

Book: MY ROYAL SHOWMANCE: A Park Avenue Promise Novel

Publishing: Blue Box Press (June 4, 2024)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

From

New York Times

bestselling author Lexi Blake, discover The Park Avenue Promise Series…

Three young women make a pact in high school—

to always be friends and to one day make it big in Manhattan.

Anika Fox knows exactly where she wants to be, and it’s not on the set of a reality TV dating show. She’s working her way up at the production company she works for and she’s close to achieving some of her dreams. The big boss just wants one thing from her. She’s got a potential problem with the director of The King Takes a Bride and she wants Anika to pose as a production assistant and report back.

As the king of a tiny European country, Luca St. Marten knows the world views him as one of the pampered royalty of the world. It couldn’t be further from the truth. His country is hurting and he’s right there on the front lines with his citizens. When he’s asked to do a dating show, his counselors point out that it could bring tourism back to Ralavia. It goes against his every desire, but he agrees.

When one of the contestants drops out at the last minute, Anika finds herself replacing the potential princess. She’s sure she’ll be asked to leave the first night, but Luca keeps picking her again and again. Suddenly she finds herself in the middle of a made-for-TV fantasy, and she’s unsure what’s real and what’s simply reality TV.