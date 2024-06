FEDERAL JUDGE TO RULE ON IOWA IMMIGRATION LAW

A FEDERAL JUDGE PLANS TO ISSUE A RULING BEFORE JULY 1ST ON WHETHER STATE OFFICIALS MAY ENFORCE AN IOWA LAW TO DEPORT IMMIGRANTS WHO’VE BEEN DEPORTED BEFORE.

THE JUDGE HEARD LEGAL ARGUMENTS IN A DES MOINES COURTROOM MONDAY.

EMMA WINGER, DEPUTY LEGAL DIRECTOR FOR THE AMERICAN IMMIGRATION COUNCIL, SPOKE DURING AN ONLINE NEWS CONFERENCE MONDAY AFTERNOON.

WINGER AND AN ATTORNEY FROM THE U-S DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE TOLD THE JUDGE IMMIGRANTS WHO WERE PREVIOUSLY DEPORTED COULD BE ARRESTED EVEN IF THEY NOW HAVE LEGAL PERMISSION TO BE IN THE COUNTRY.

IN A WRITTEN STATEMENT, IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD SAID PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS REFUSED TO ENFORCE IMMIGRATION LAWS AND IOWA IS DOING THE JOB FOR HIM BY PASSING THIS LAW.

BIRD SAYS “BIDEN’S OPEN BORDERS HAVE NOT ONLY CAUSED RECORD ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, BUT THEY HAVE OPENED THE DOOR FOR DRUG CARTELS, HUMAN TRAFFICKERS, AND SUSPECTED TERRORISTS TO ENTER OUR COUNTRY.

PATRICK VALENCIA, THE STATE’S DEPUTY SOLICITOR GENERAL, TOLD THE JUDGE STATES HAVE POLICE POWER TO ENFORCE FEDERAL LAWS AND IOWA’S LAW WOULD NOT AFFECT IMMIGRANTS WHO’VE BEEN GRANTED LEGAL STATUS TO STAY IN THE UNITED STATES.

WINGER SAYS WHILE FEDERAL LAW GIVES PROTECTION TO THOSE WHO’VE BEEN DEPORTED AND RETURN WITH THE PERMISSION OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT, THE IOWA LAW DOES NOT HAVE THAT EXCEPTION.

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS SUING TO BLOCK SIMILAR ILLEGAL REENTRY LAWS IN TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA.

