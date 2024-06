CITY COUNCIL ACCEPTS $725,000 IBP ICE CENTER DONATION

THE CITY COUNCIL APPROVED A RESOLUTION ACCEPTING A DONATION FROM THE SIOUXLAND YOUTH HOCKEY ASSOCIATION OF $725,000 FOR THE IBP ICE CENTER LOCKER ROOM PROJECT.

THE DONATION SUPPORTS THE PROJECT WHICH INCLUDES THE ADDITION OF THREE LOCKER ROOMS, A WEIGHT ROOM, COACHES’ OFFICE, AND RESTROOMS AND A SHOWER.

SIOUXLAND YOUTH HOCKEY WILL COVER THE COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE LOCKER ROOM ADDITION, AND HAS PAID $161,335 IN DIRECT PROJECT COSTS INCLUDING THE ARCHITECT FEES.

THE ASSOCIATION HAS $30,000 REMAINING IN PLEDGED PAYMENTS YET TO BE RECEIVED.

THE CURRENT SHORTFALL FOR THE PROJECT IS JUST OVER $353-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

THE CITY COUNCIL AND THE SIOUXLAND YOUTH HOCKEY ASSOCIATION WILL DETERMINE AN APPROPRIATE REPAYMENT PLAN FOR THE REMAINING FUNDING.