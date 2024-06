VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN SIOUX FALLS FATAL SHOOTINGS

AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE SUSPECT AND THREE VICTIMS INVOLVED IN A FATAL SHOOTING EARLY SATURDAY IN SIOUX FALLS.

LT. AARON NYBERG OF THE SIOUX FALLS POLICE SAYS 30-YEAR-OLD JUSTIN RACKLEY IS CHARGED WITH THREE COUNTS OF FIST DEGREE MURDER IN THE SHOOTING THAT TOOK PLACE AROUND 2:45 A.M. AT A RESIDENCE ON SOUTH DREXEL DRIVE.

SFDEATHS1 OC…….MORE INFORMATION. :18

NYBERG SAYS THE SUSPECT AND THE THREE VICTIMS ARE ALL SIOUX FALLS RESIDENTS.

THE VICTIMS ARE 43-YEAR-OLD DANIEL KEMNITZ, 43-YEAR-OLD KELLY REEVES AND 34-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL THOMPSON:

SFDEATHS2 OC…INFORMATION FROM THAT. :19

NYBERG SAYS THEY ARE LOOKING AT VIDEO FOOTAGE FROM SOME NEIGHBORS SECURITY CAMERAS.

HE SAYS IT’S THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1973 THAT SIOUX FALLS HAS HAD A MURDER INVESTIGATION WITH AT LEAST THREE VICTIMS.

UPDATED 11:50 A.M. 6/10/24

—————————————————-

THREE PEOPLE ARE DEAD FOLLOWING A SHOOTING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING IN A RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD IN SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA.

POLICE SAY THE SHOOTING OCCURRED AROUND 2:45 A.M. AT A HOME ON SOUTH DREXEL DRIVE.

TWO OTHER PEOPLE WERE REPORTEDLY INJURED AND POLICE SAY A SUSPECT WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

NO OTHER INFORMATION HAS BEEN RELEASED AND SIOUX FALLS POLICE ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE MORE DETAILS AT A NEWS CONFERENCE AROUND 10:30 A.M. MONDAY.