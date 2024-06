THREE PEOPLE ARE DEAD FOLLOWING A SHOOTING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING IN A RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD IN SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA.

POLICE SAY THE SHOOTING OCCURRED AROUND 2:45 A.M. AT A HOME ON SOUTH DREXEL DRIVE.

TWO OTHER PEOPLE WERE REPORTEDLY INJURED AND POLICE SAY A SUSPECT WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

NO OTHER INFORMATION HAS BEEN RELEASED AND SIOUX FALLS POLICE ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE MORE DETAILS AT A NEWS CONFERENCE AROUND 10:30 A.M. MONDAY.