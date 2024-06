SGT. GILL HONORED AT UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY

THE 8TH ANNUAL UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY BLOCK PARTY TOOK PLACE SATURDAY IN SIOUX CITY’S COOK PARK.

THE GATHERING OF CITIZENS AND SIOUX CITY’S LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMUNITY HELPS BUILD LASTING RELATIONSHIPS WITH ALL ETHNICITIES AND AGES OF LOCAL RESIDENTS TO CELEBRATE UNITY.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WAS ONE OF THE RECIPIENTS OF A PEACE PLAQUE AWARD FOR HIS WORK IN THE COMMUNITY:

AWARD1 OC……….HERE IN SIOUX CITY. :18

LEADERSHIP SIOUX CITY ALSO RECEIVED AN AWARD FOR THEIR WORK IN THE COMMUNITY.

AROUND 20 LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS TOOK PART IN THE COOK PARK GATHERING.

Photo from SCPD Facebook