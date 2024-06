CONCERNS AIRED AT WORLD PORK EXPO IN DES MOINES

THE WORLD PORK EXPO TOOK PLACE IN DES MOINES THIS PAST WEEK, AND INDUSTRY LEADERS WHO MET SAY THEY HOPE THE FARM BILL WORKING ITS WAY THROUGH CONGRESS ADDRESSES CALIFORNIA’S ANIMAL WELFARE LAW.

THAT LAW REQUIRES PORK SOLD IN CALIFORNIA TO COME FROM BREEDING PIGS WITH AT LEAST 24 SQUARE FEET OF SPACE SO THEY CAN SIT, STAND AND MOVE AROUND.

THE U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHELD THE LAW LAST YEAR.

CHASE ADAMS IS THE ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT OF DOMESTIC POLICY FOR THE NATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL:

PORK10 OC…NEEDS TO ADDRESS. :04 :

THE FARM BILL DEVELOPED BY THE U-S HOUSE AG COMMITTEE WOULD PREVENT ONE STATE FROM DICTATING HOW PORK PRODUCERS IN OTHER STATE OPERATE.

PORK11 OC……PLEASED WITH THAT.” ;11

NATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL PRESIDENT LORI STEVERMAN, A FARMER IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA, IS HOPING THE SAME LANGUAGE ENDS UP IN THE SENATE AG COMMITTEE’S PROPOSED FARM BILL.

PORK12 OC………MOVE AHEAD THEN.” :16

THE TWO-DAY WORLD PORK EXPO TOOK PLACE AT THE IOWA STATE FAIRGROUNDS.

