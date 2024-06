FISCHER TALKS BORDER & FARM BILL IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY

U.S. SENATOR DEB FISCHER OF NEBRASKA WAS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY FRIDAY MORNING, VISITNG THE FLATWATER CROSSING DEVELOPMENT.

FISCHER MET WITH LOCAL BUSINESS PEOPLE AT A CHAMBER COFFEE HELD AT THE SWEETWATER CAFE AND DISCUSSED CURRENT ISSUES, INCLUDING PASSING A NEW FEDERAL FARM BILL.

SHE WANTS TO SEE MORE “FARM” IN THE FARM BILL:

FISCHER13 OC…..AVAILABLE OUT THERE. :27

ON THURSDAY NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN TRAVELED TO THE SOUTHERN BORDER OF TEXAS TO VISIT NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS FROM THE STATE WORKING TO SECURE THE BORDER.

FISCHER SAYS THERE’S ONE PERSON MAINLY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE PROBLEMS CAUSED BY THE STREAM OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CROSSING INTO OUR COUNTRY:

FISCHER2 OC……..FOR OUR SOUTHERN BORDER. :37

FISCHER ALSO COMMENTED ON PRESIDENT BIDEN’S RECENT ATTEMPTS TO REVERSE HIS OWN BORDER TACTICS OF THE PAST COUPLE OF YEARS AND BLAME REPUBLICANS FOR THE BORDER CRISIS:

FISCHER14 OC……..ONLY FOR POLITICS. :35

SENATOR FISCHER’S VISIT TO SOUTH SIOUX WAS PART OF A GROUP OF VISITS SHE MADE THROUGH NORTHEAST NEBRASKA.