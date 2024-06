BIRD FLU FOUND IN SIOUX COUNTY DAIRY HERD

BIRD FLU HAS NOW BEEN DETECTED IN A HERD OF DAIRY CATTLE IN SIOUX COUNTY

IT’S THE SECOND IOWA COUNTY TO HAVE COWS INFECTED BY BIRD FLU IN THE PAST SEVERAL DAYS, WITH THE FIRST CASE IN O’BRIEN COUNTY.

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION VETERINARIAN DR. PHILLIP JARDON SAYS IOWA IS THE 11TH STATE WHERE BIRD FLU HAS BEEN REPORTED AMONG DAIRY CATTLE.

COWFLU1 OC……..AND OHIO.” :16

IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG IS MAKING SEVERAL REQUESTS OF THE U-S-D-A TO AID AFFECTED DAIRY AND POULTRY FARMERS AND TO ASSIST IN DISEASE RESEARCH AND RESPONSE.

THE DEPARTMENT IS ALSO ANNOUNCING ADDITIONAL RESPONSE MEASURES TO COMBAT THE THREAT OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA TO POULTRY AND DAIRY WITHIN IOWA.

SECRETARY NAIG’S REQUEST INCLUDES PROVIDING COMPENSATION FOR CULL DAIRY CATTLE AT FAIR MARKET VALUE AND COMPENSATION FOR LOST MILK PRODUCTION AT A MINIMUM OF 90 PERCENT OF FAIR MARKET VALUE.

SO FAR, BIRD FLU HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN OVER 80 U-S DAIRY CATTLE HERDS.

DR. JARDON SAYS THE IMPACT MAY REACH DAIRY CATTLE SHOWS AT COUNTY AND STATE FAIRS.

COWFLU2 OC……HOW IT COMES DOWN.” :15

SECRETARY NAIG SAYS THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE IS UPDATING EXISTING TESTING PROTOCOLS TO INCLUDE TESTING OF DAIRY FARMS AROUND INFECTED POULTRY SITES, WHICH IS A LONGSTANDING PROTOCOL ALREADY IN PLACE FOR POULTRY.

THOUGH RECENT CASES OF BIRD FLU WERE CONFIRMED IN DAIRY WORKERS IN TEXAS AND MICHIGAN, THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THE THREAT TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC REMAINS LOW.

BECAUSE THERE IS NO CONCERN ABOUT THE SAFETY OF PASTEURIZED MILK OR DAIRY PRODUCTS, NO RESTRICTIONS ON THE SHIPMENT OF MILK ARE PLANNED.

NO INTRASTATE MOVEMENT RESTRICTIONS ARE BEING PLACED ON DAIRY CATTLE AT THIS TIME.

IF DAIRY PRODUCERS SUSPECT CASES OF H-P-A-I, THEY SHOULD CONTACT THEIR HERD VETERINARIAN IMMEDIATELY.

POSSIBLE CASES MUST ALSO BE REPORTED TO THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND LAND STEWARDSHIP AT (515) 281-5305.

File Photo by Brownfields