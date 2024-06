PILLEN VISITS NEBRASKA TROOPS AT SOUTHERN U.S. BORDER

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN TRAVELED TO DEL RIO, TEXAS WEDNESDAY TO SEE THE TROOPS HE DEPLOYED TO ASSIST IN SECURING AMERICA’S SOUTHERN BORDER.

HE WAS JOINED BY SPEAKER JOHN ARCH, STATE SENATOR TOM BREWER AND MAJOR GENERAL CRAIG STRONG OF THE NEBRASKA NATIONAL GUARD.

THEY VISITED WITH AROUND 35 NATIONAL GUARD AIRMEN AND SOLDIERS WHO HAVE BEEN DEPLOYED TO THE DEL RIO AREA SINCE EARLY APRIL, SUPPORTING THE TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD.

PILLEN SAYS “THESE NEBRASKA TROOPS ARE HELPING TO STOP THE INFLUX OF CRIMINALS, WEAPONS, DRUGS AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING INTO OUR COUNTRY AND STATE.”

HE SAYS “EVERY STATE IS A BORDER STATE, SO NEBRASKA MUST MEET ITS DUTY TO SECURE OUR COUNTRY.”